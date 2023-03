Hospital Report: March 20, 2023

Deaths:

Donald Charles “Chuck” Werner, age 66, of Quincy, died on March 16 in his home.

Paul E. “Buck” Rush, age 83, died on March 17 at Blessing Hospital.

Donna R. Miller, age 78, of Hannibal, died on March 17 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Births:

Reid and Emily Pulliam, of Barry, Ill., welcomed twins, a boy and a girl.

Brandy Stoye, of Griggsville, Ill., welcomed a girl.

Tyler Kruse and Taylor Perez, of Hannibal, welcomed a girl.

Dane and Callie Christison, of Hannibal, welcomed a girl.

John and Alexia Jackson, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

