Illinois Vets Home seeking local artists

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local artists have a chance to help beautify the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy as crews continue to rebuild it.

Illinois Arts Council Agency partnered with the Capital Development Board’s Art-in-Architecture. They are accepting applications from artists, or artist-led teams who live and work in Illinois.

Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert said the state is investing a percentage of construction costs into this work.

“So there are five areas of the veterans home that will get outdoor public art, it may be one single sculpture or it may be multiple installations. It’s hard to tell, but there will be about $650,000 worth of art work there and in phase two, we expect about the same about for indoor art work. So in all total, we should have $1.2 million of brand new art work in Quincy through this program,” Sievert said.

The committee would like to see as many veterans involved as possible in all aspects of the projects.

“We’re especially excited that they are going to give preference to veterans because making those earned income opportunities for veteran artists is rare and you know, to have something specifically for them, made by other veterans, I think would be really special to folks,” Sievert said.

The five art locations include the north courtyard, main entrance, south courtyard, chapel garden and the terrace.

At least three artists or teams will be selected from the eligible artist pool and paid to develop and present a specific site proposal.

The application deadline is Friday, April 26.

