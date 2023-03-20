Iron County sheriff was investigating officials when he was arrested, charged, attorney claims

Iron County Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett and three others were arrested Thursday and face multiple...
Iron County Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett and three others were arrested Thursday and face multiple charges.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT
IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett was investigating officials when he was arrested and charged last week, his attorney claimed Monday.

The Crocker Law Firm, LLC. issued a press release in which they said Burkett was investigating two elected officials in Iron County who may have committed ethical and criminal violations. The investigation began in February 2023.

As part of the investigation, Burkett wanted to review CCTV footage from the Iron County Courthouse but was reportedly told that Iron County Commissioners demanded access to the camera system and footage “in an effort to diminish his control of these files,” the attorney wrote. Burkett refused to let the footage be accessible by the Iron County Prosecuting Attorney, who was also serving a dual role as the County Counselor.

Iron County Sheriff, 3 others charged in relation to attempted kidnapping, street gang activity

On March 10, a civil action was filed against Burkett by the Iron County Prosecutor in an attempt to get video files from the surveillance system, according to the law firm.

“The attempt to gain control of these records conveniently corresponded with a new criminal investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol,” read the press release. “This investigation led to the recent criminal charges, the likes of which even seasoned law enforcement professionals and attorneys have never seen.”

Burkett, along with three others, were arrested Thursday. They face charges related to an attempted kidnapping and street gang activity.

News 4 has reached out to Iron County officials for a statement regarding the allegations.

