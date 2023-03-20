‘It means the world:’ Donor funded performing arts center opens in Rushville

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - After more than two years in the making, theater students at Rushville-Industry High School took the stage over the weekend for the first time at the new performing arts center.

Construction on the $11 million anonymous donor funded auditorium began in the spring of 2021. Work was delayed one year due to the pandemic.

RIHS drama teacher and musical technical director Tonya Woods said the facility wasn’t ready for use until 10 days before the first show on March 16.

Woods has been involved with school theater for 18 years and calls the auditorium a blessing to the community.

“I’ve told several people over the weekend that I cannot believe that this is really happening, that this is our space,” Woods said.

Leading up to their performances of the School of Rock musical, rehearsals took place in a much smaller choir room.

“There’s so much pride in what these kids have been able to do and how they’ve come together in this space and come together as a family,” Woods added.

In 2020, the spring musical was cancelled just four days before opening night. There wasn’t a musical in 2021, and last year the musical took place off the school’s campus.

For senior Tanner Ashcraft, who played Dewey Finn, a.k.a Ned Schneebly, in the musical, Sunday afternoon’s performance was his last.

“It means the world, I mean seriously, it’s such a great opportunity, I never could have imagined anything like this at all,” Ashcraft said.

Senior Rachel Norton, who played Principal Rosalie Mullins, believes the auditorium could help recruit more students to the theater program.

“I don’t know if it’s just theater, but it’s kind of like I forget who I am for real and I’m that character, so I don’t get nervous, I’m that character, it’s just super cool, especially on stage it feels more real,” Norton said.

While the auditorium is musical ready, the pipe organ still needs to be installed and more electrical work needs to take place. Woods said the organ should be in place within the next few weeks.

The auditorium seats between 350 and 400 people. It’s also equipped with designated makeup and dressing rooms.

