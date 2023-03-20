Macomb police chief announces departure, interim police chief appointed

MACOMB (WGEM) - On Monday, Macomb Mayor Michael Inman announced the departure of Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones.

Mayor Inman stated Jones is moving on to serve as Chief of Police for the Village of Flossmoor, Illinois, effective March 27.

Jones was appointed as Transitional Chief by Inman in March of 2021. In May of 2021, Jones became the first African American Chief of Police in Macomb.

“It has been a privilege and honor serving our community alongside the men and women of the Macomb Police Department,” Jones said. “I am thankful for the relationships which I have built and maintained with our Macomb officers, community members, area law enforcement partners, university staff and students, local business owners and a host of visitors and stakeholders of our fine city.”

Effective March 24, Macomb Police Department Operations Commander Jeff Hamer will serve as Interim Chief of Police and Officer Thomas Duvall will serve as Interim Operations Commander.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 24 a farewell open house will be held for Jones and his family in the Macomb City Hall community room. The public is encouraged to attend.

