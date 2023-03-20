Macomb police chief announces departure, interim police chief appointed

Macomb Chief of Police Jerel Jones
Macomb Chief of Police Jerel Jones(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - On Monday, Macomb Mayor Michael Inman announced the departure of Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones.

Mayor Inman stated Jones is moving on to serve as Chief of Police for the Village of Flossmoor, Illinois, effective March 27.

Jones was appointed as Transitional Chief by Inman in March of 2021. In May of 2021, Jones became the first African American Chief of Police in Macomb.

“It has been a privilege and honor serving our community alongside the men and women of the Macomb Police Department,” Jones said. “I am thankful for the relationships which I have built and maintained with our Macomb officers, community members, area law enforcement partners, university staff and students, local business owners and a host of visitors and stakeholders of our fine city.”

Effective March 24, Macomb Police Department Operations Commander Jeff Hamer will serve as Interim Chief of Police and Officer Thomas Duvall will serve as Interim Operations Commander.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 24 a farewell open house will be held for Jones and his family in the Macomb City Hall community room. The public is encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train Crash in Camp Point
Camp Point train victim identified
1400 block of Valley Street
Fire breaks out at Hannibal residence
More than 20 local students are involved in the film, four of them landing lead roles.
Fort Madison becomes site for upcoming film
The auditorium seats between 350 and 400 people, and is equipped with a full makeup and...
‘It means the world:’ Donor funded performing arts center opens in Rushville
Great Scott!
New initiative to reinvent grocery stores in rural, poor Illinois communities

Latest News

Great River Honor Flight announces first flight of 2023
Great River Honor Flight announces first flight of 2023
Marijuana sales up in Hannibal
Marijuana sales up in Hannibal
A fire broke out at a residence in the 1400 block of Valley Street in Hannibal Saturday night.
House under renovations in Hannibal most likely a loss
After more than two years in the making, theater students at Rushville-Industry High School...
Rushville-Industry students finally get to perform on their new stage