Marijuana sales up in Hannibal

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s been a profitable month for Missouri dispensaries. State data shows $71.7 million for adult use marijuana sales in the month of February.

Those at Hannibal’s COCO Dispensaries say they’re also seeing more green.

They said their customer numbers have doubled, even tripled since recreational sales became legal at the start of last month.

Store manager Kollin Kapfer said before that they would make about $8,000-$12,000 on a week day and between $18,000 to $22,000 a weekend. He said now those figures are roughly $10,000 higher.

He said sales are very strong, but the increase in customers is putting a strain on their supply

“It is becoming harder and harder for us to find product that’s available. We’re doing our absolute best to scour menus from the cultivators that we get those from to get as much product as we can. I kinda figured this would be a problem at some point because other states have ran into this too,” Kapfer said.

He said they have been seeing a mix of more recreational and medical clients and also quite a few customers from the surrounding towns and from Illinois as well.

The revenue from sales can also benefit the city as well.

On April 4 Hannibal residents will decide whether or not to approve a three percent sales tax for marijuana sales.

City Attorney James Lemon said as of now they aren’t sure how revenue that could generate for the city. He said if approved, the money would go to the city’s general fund, which could support a lot of projects.

“It could go to streets, it could go street lighting, it could go to sidewalks, it could go to fire, police enforcement. Storm sewer. Anything that the city has to take care of, that is what comes out of the general revenue fund,” Lemon said.

Lemon said they aren’t making any plans until the measure passes.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.