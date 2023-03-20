New Kids On The Block coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair

New Kids on the Block will be performing in Iowa this summer.
New Kids on the Block will be performing in Iowa this summer.(Rick Bartalini Presents)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Pop group New Kids On The Block are coming to the Iowa State Fair this summer.

Fair organizers made the announcement on Monday, saying the group is bringing back their number one hits like “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever),” and “Step By Step.”

New Kids On The Block will perform at 8 p.m. on August 12, 2023.

Tickets are expected to go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train Crash in Camp Point
Camp Point train victim identified
1400 block of Valley Street
Fire breaks out at Hannibal residence
More than 20 local students are involved in the film, four of them landing lead roles.
Fort Madison becomes site for upcoming film
The auditorium seats between 350 and 400 people, and is equipped with a full makeup and...
‘It means the world:’ Donor funded performing arts center opens in Rushville
Great Scott!
New initiative to reinvent grocery stores in rural, poor Illinois communities

Latest News

Macomb Chief of Police Jerel Jones
Macomb police chief announces departure, interim police chief appointed
Iron County Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett and three others were arrested Thursday and face multiple...
Iron County sheriff was investigating officials when he was arrested, charged, attorney claims
Great River Honor Flight announces first flight of 2023
Great River Honor Flight announces first flight of 2023
Marijuana sales up in Hannibal
Marijuana sales up in Hannibal