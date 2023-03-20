Partnership provides new hope to foster kids during big moments

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local organizations are joining forces to help foster families celebrate big moments.

Christmas, birthdays and other holidays can often feel daunting to a displaced child.

To support those big moments, Connect Child and Family Solutions is partnering with Toys for Tots of West Central Illinois to provide birthday presents for foster kids.

The partnership came from Toys for Tots exploring ways they could continue their community reach outside of Christmas.

Any foster family within Adams, Brown, Hancock or Pike Counties is eligible.

Toys for Tots of West Central Illinois coordinator Jessica Humke said their goal is to provide positive memories for kids that are in need.

”Our goal is always to find ways to provide hope, joy and positive memories to kids that are in need,” Humke said. “At Christmas time that expands to anyone that needs it, but we know foster kids, a lot of our volunteers have soft spots they’ve had some form of relationship with the foster care system, and so this is a way outside of just Christmas that we can make sure that those kids you know get a little bit more of that hope and joy throughout the year.”

Connect Child and Family Solutions Director Adam Adrian said not only do they want to help fill the need for a foster child, but they also want to help take the financial burden off the parent.

“Just providing a sense of community where a foster parent doesn’t feel isolated or just out there doing it on their own,” Adrian said. “We are for them and want to be apart of the relationship they have with the foster child in their home.”

Humke said the Toys for Tots foundation will provide the extra help if West Central Illinois inventory gets low, as they do plan for this addition to be long term.

Toys for Tots relies on community donations and welcomes them year round.

They will host their 2nd annual Toys for Tots Kickoff event on April 15.

To apply for a birthday gift for a foster child, click here.

