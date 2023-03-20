Rain on the way

QUINCY (WGEM) - Rain potential develops for your Tuesday, especially in the afternoon hours. It will start off a little on the spotty side but should become fairly steady in the afternoon hours. Tuesday’s rain should total under the 1/2 inch mark for most of the region. Wednesday, a couple of showers and thunderstorms are possible for the region as a stationary boundary sets up across the Tri-States.

Less than a half inch seems to be the rule for the rain forecast (Max Inman)

As it stands right now, for Thursday, the thunderstorms we have been tracking look like they might run a little bit to the south, and to the east of the region. This coming weekend looks like it will be dry and mostly seasonable as far as the temperatures are concerned in the mid to upper 50s. Monday marked the beginning of spring or the vernal equinox and temperatures this week will feel much more like spring.

