Resurfacing project set to begin on US 61

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Anyone travelling between New London and Bowling Green, Missouri, may notice an uptick in construction work over the next few months.

A nearly $5 million project is set to resurface roughly 11.8 miles of highway.

Martin Lincoln, resident engineer at the Hannibal project office for the Missouri Department of Transportation, said the project will largely take place along three different areas.

“One starts just south of Frankford. It’s about 4.5 miles long and there’s another section down closer to Bowling Green that’s a little over a mile long. And then there’s a Northbound section starting just north of Frankford and it goes all the way up to the off ramp there in New London,” Lincoln said.

He said the project will go in phases.

“The first thing you’ll see happening will be pavement repairs. There’s some repair areas that need to be done. Some of the joints that you feel going down the road, we’ll repair those areas and then we’ll come back and overlay the driving lanes and the shoulders,” said Lincoln.

While work is underway, lanes will be reduced to one lane.

Lincoln urges all drivers using US 61 to use caution through the work zones.

“Watch out for the work zones. There will be posted speed limits, lane restrictions and just watch out for workers. They want to get home in one piece just like the way they came to work,” said Lincoln.

Work was set to begin on Monday, but a wet forecast through the week resulted in a slight delay.

Depending upon the weather for the next few months, Lincoln said he hopes to have the project completed by the end of June.

