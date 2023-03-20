Today is the first day of spring and it is going to feel like it

QUINCY (WGEM) - This is our last *very* chilly morning for awhile. Temperatures are in the 20s but with a breeze out of the south some locations have wind chill values in the teens. A large area of high pressure to our south will keep us dry, create a breezy day, and will bring in warmer temperatures. I am expecting mostly sunny skies through the day. There will be some thin upper-level clouds drifting overhead from time to time, but there will still be a lot of sunshine to enjoy on this first day of spring. Wind speeds will be increasing later in the morning. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be possible. With the sunshine and breezy southerly winds, temperatures will be warmer. Daytime highs will be in the mid 50s to 60° depending on where you live in the Tri-States. I also want to note that humidity levels will be low. Therefore, we have elevated fire weather conditions as fires could get out of control very quickly. All outdoor burning should be moved to a different day.

Overnight, we will have increasing clouds ahead of our next weather system. Winds will weaken a bit, but there could still be some wind gusts of 25 mph. As for lows, we will not be as cold, in the mid to upper 30s.

By tomorrow morning, multiple shortwaves (kinks in the atmosphere) will move across the region. Forcing from these “kinks”, along with increasing moisture will produce nearly widespread light rain. The morning looks to start off dry, with the showers arriving in the afternoon and continuing into the evening. Rainfall totals will be light with everyone seeing less than 0.25″. It will be another breezy day with southerly winds gusting up to 32 mph. Temperatures will be cooler due to the clouds and rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s to 50°.

