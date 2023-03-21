Bear that escaped Saint Louis Zoo enclosure twice now moving to Texas

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Andean bear that escaped his habitat twice at the Saint Louis Zoo is going to a new home.

Ben escaped his enclosure twice within a month. During the first escape, no visitors were inside the zoo. During the second escape, visitors at the zoo were told to stay inside until the bear was moved to his habitat.

Ben’s enclosure met all standards for his species set by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums and the United States Department of Agriculture, according to the Saint Louis Zoo. It opened in 2014 and has successfully housed several bears.

Ben was born at the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Queens Zoo in New York. He was on loan to the Saint Louis Zoo. He will now be moved to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Texas.

“While we love Ben, and wish he could stay with us, our goal is to do what is best for him,” said Regina Mossotti, Vice President of Animal Care, Saint Louis Zoo. “I am so grateful for the excellent care provided to Ben by our Animal Care team here and everyone’s willingness to seek opportunities for Ben to thrive.”

The Texas zoo reportedly has a history of working with Andean bears and has a habitat that includes a moat rather than steel mesh, which is believed to be a more ideal environment in Ben.

