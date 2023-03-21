Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 21st, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Dan Reis
Missy Hough
David VaLeu
Marinelle Phillips
Pastor Ron Graham
Laura McNally
Kendal Hannant
Steve Lynn
Mary Goldenstein
Eli Gronewold
Jim Smart
Linda Moore
Pam Foster
Linda Taber
Colin Hermsmeier
Devin Hermsmeier
Cody Allen
Alexis Taylor
Dalton Taylor
ANNIVERSARIES
Roy & Debbie Small
Ruben & Brenda Leffler
David & Cindy Macomber
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.