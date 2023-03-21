High schoolers learn about all fields related to law enforcement

MACOMB (WGEM) - More than 200 high school students got a hands-on look at what the Law Enforcement Justice Administration (LEJA) field has to offer at Western Illinois University’s LEJA Day on Tuesday.

Students participated in blood spatter analysis, K-9 demonstrations, fingerprinting and drone demonstrations.

”Many people will say this is what I want to do because I watched it on TV and then they get in class and say I didn’t even know that existed and they flip, so the school of law enforcement is so big, with everything we offer, they can adjust at any point in time,” said WIU LEJA professor, Jamie Johnson.

Each session lasted 45 minutes in the University Grand Ballroom.

Students parents were also invited to partake in the event.

We get a lot of questions from parents [about] job placement, money, how much they can make, let alone the students on what the classes are like,” Johnson added. “I was asked what my favorite class to teach is, which was exciting that they’re excited to know that so it’s a fun day for them.”

WIU will hold another LEJA Day in the upcoming fall semester.

EMT/Paramedic demonstrations were also part of the event.

