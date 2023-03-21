Home repair program begins in Macomb

MACOMB (WGEM) - In Macomb, 12 homeowners will soon receive assistance with home repairs after the city received $500,000 from the Illinois Housing Development Authority for a new Home Repair and Accessibility Program (HRAP).

Community Development Coordinator John Bannon said applicants will be selected based on income level. To be considered, an applicant’s income must be at or below 80% of the county’s AMI (Area Median Income) with preference given to those who are at or below 50% AMI.

That means, to be considered, homeowners in Macomb must make no more than approximately $62,000. For Macomb, 50% AMI would equal to approximately $39,000.

”We do have people who own their own homes who are low to moderate income and really struggle to repair their homes in the way they want to,” Bannon said. “This program fills that gap between what they want to do and what they’re able to do.”

Each project will allow up to $45,000 to be used for full rehabilitation projects and accessibility projects. No more than $21,500 can be used for roof-only projects.

”We will probably have more demand than funding, and so we will prioritize based on income and other criteria such as disabilities and need,” Bannon added.

Ineligible properties include those with reverse mortgages, investment properties or properties with a home equity line of credit.

Western Illinois Regional Council (WIRC) will administer the program. A public meeting will be held in May.

To apply, contact WIRC at (309) 837-2997.

