Hospital Report: March 21, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Deaths:

Donna R. Miller, age 78, of Hannibal died on March 17 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Edith A. Grubb, age 92, of Hannibal died on March 20 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Denver L. Echternkamp, age 81, of Quincy died on March 18 at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.

Jerry “Marv” Weide, age 58, of Hannibal died on March 17 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Michael Lee Bross, age 62, of Canton, Missouri died on March 19 at the Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton.

Carolyn Elaine Herron, age 82, of Keokuk died December 20, 2022, at River Hills Village in Keokuk.

Births:

Nathan and Erin Moore of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Nolan and Amber Ryan of Palmyra, Missouri welcomed a girl.

Taylor Worrell and Tori Henniges of Kahoka, Missouri welcomed a boy.

