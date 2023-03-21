Keokuk High School recieves ‘swatting call’ along with other Iowa schools

KEOKUK (WGEM/KCRG) - Keokuk Police reported Tuesday morning they responded to a school “swatting call” along with other law enforcement agencies across Iowa.

Keokuk Police reported they cleared Keokuk High School and believe there is no threat. Police stated they would also provide extra patrol.

Keokuk Police said similar incidents happened in Fort Madison, Central Lee, Iowa City, and Cedar Rapids.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, Iowa Department of Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said these calls are fake and designed to create chaos. He said no threats have been deemed imminent.

Officials confirmed the calls also happened in Cedar Rapids, North Liberty, Iowa City, Tiffin, Clinton, Davenport, Muscatine, and in Cerro Gordo, Story and Polk counties.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber released the following statement regarding the incidents,

“Today, all across the State of Iowa, 911 Centers were contacted by “swatters” reporting violent situations in our Schools. LeeComm Dispatchers did an excellent job recognizing these calls but Law Enforcement responses were swift and coordinated in our County. All our Children are safe.

LeeComm Director Solem was quick to contact Homeland Security and the FBI is now involved.

I’d like to commend all the School Personnel, Dispatchers, Law Enforcement Officers in Fort Madison, West Point, Montrose, Keokuk, and all my Deputies on and off duty that responded.

Lee County is a tough place and it’ll take more than a few prank calls to shake us.”

