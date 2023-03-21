Light widespread rain expected today

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are noticeably warmer this morning as temperatures are in the upper 30s to mid 40s. After a dry and sunny day yesterday, high and mid-level clouds are now streaming into our entire region. This will lead to a cloudy day. As we head into the late morning hours (mainly after 10 AM), rain showers will start to move into the far southwestern tier. This would include places such as Monroe City, Paris, and Perry, Missouri. The rain showers will then gradually move into the rest of the Tri-States. The rain will continue through the afternoon and the first half of the evening before coming to an end. The rain will be widespread but light. Rainfall totals will be less than 0.25″ for everyone. The abundant cloud cover and rain will lead to cooler temperatures than what we had yesterday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. A few locations such as Mount Sterling and Macomb, Illinois, and Keokuk, Iowa, may hit 50° though. For tonight, we will have cloudy skies with mild lows in the low 40s.

A warm front will start to approach the Tri-States later in the morning tomorrow and then it will stall out overhead. (Meaning, it will stop its northward progression.) We will have the chance for some scattered showers tomorrow morning before those showers dissipate. As the warm front lifts through the area though, it will provide another chance of some scattered showers. Because the rain will be so scattered tomorrow, there will be some dry time intermixed and some will miss out on the rain. Highs will be warmer thanks to the passage of the warm front, as temperatures will make it into the low to mid 60s.

Thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow night into Thursday morning. A few of these could possibly be on the strong to severe side with the possibility of large hail.

