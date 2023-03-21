Megabus to provide service between Quincy and 11 other towns

QUINCY (WGEM) - Coach USA / Megabus.com reported Tuesday that it would begin offering service between Quincy and 11 other towns beginning March 27.

Megabus, which claims to be one of the largest bus companies in North America, announced a new partnership with Burlington Trailways.

According to the company, the partnership will allow for expanded service options for 48 mid-west cities including daily trips between Quincy and the following 11 towns:

St. Louis, Missouri

Troy, Missouri

Bowling Green, Missouri

Hannibal, Missouri

Canton, Missouri

Keokuk, Iowa

Ft. Madison, Iowa

Burlington, Iowa

Mt. Pleasant, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Additional service will be offered between Chicago and 12 cities, Denver and 22 cities, Des Monies and 33 cities, Iowa City and 20 cities, Indianapolis and 22 cities, and Saint Louis and 11 cities.

Schedules are now available and tickets can be purchased now for travel beginning on March 27.

