Megabus to provide service between Quincy and 11 other towns

By Anna Brandon
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Coach USA / Megabus.com reported Tuesday that it would begin offering service between Quincy and 11 other towns beginning March 27.

Megabus, which claims to be one of the largest bus companies in North America, announced a new partnership with Burlington Trailways.

According to the company, the partnership will allow for expanded service options for 48 mid-west cities including daily trips between Quincy and the following 11 towns:

  • St. Louis, Missouri
  • Troy, Missouri
  • Bowling Green, Missouri
  • Hannibal, Missouri
  • Canton, Missouri
  • Keokuk, Iowa
  • Ft. Madison, Iowa
  • Burlington, Iowa
  • Mt. Pleasant, Iowa
  • Iowa City, Iowa
  • Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Additional service will be offered between Chicago and 12 cities, Denver and 22 cities, Des Monies and 33 cities, Iowa City and 20 cities, Indianapolis and 22 cities, and Saint Louis and 11 cities.

Schedules are now available and tickets can be purchased now for travel beginning on March 27.

