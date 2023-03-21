Quincy City Council approves quote to buy ADA ramps for recycling drop-off sites

The Quincy City Council, approved a quote of $29,000 to purchase ADA complaint ramps for the two open drop off recycling sites.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Monday night, the Quincy City Council approved a quote of $29,000 to purchase ADA complaint ramps for the two open drop off recycling sites, on Locust on Harrison streets.

When the two drop-off recycling sites opened this month, residents noticed that you have to go up a couple of steps to put things in the bin.

People with physical disabilities can’t use the sites, but that will soon change.

One ramp will go at the Hy-Vee site on Harrison and the other will be at the Pepsi site on Locust.

Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said the new ramps should be shipped to Quincy by the end of this week and installed by next week.

Once the Home Depot site open, all three will be ADA compliant.

With weather permitting, council said the Home Depot site should be ready on Wednesday.

Also at City Council:

  • They tabled a resolution to sell the city annex building for $347,000.
  • They approved a recommendation to install a stop sign at 11th and Hampshire Street.
  • They approved a recommendation to install a stoplight at North 12th and Winsor Streets.

