Quincy Notre Dame to host annual Spring Show

QND Spring Show
QND Spring Show
By Hunter Willis
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The annual Quincy Notre Dame Spring Show will be this weekend.

This year’s show is called Adventure Awaits and will include music and comedy sketches about going on adventures.

The show will be held in the Mary Ellen Orr Auditorium at John Wood Community College.

There will be four shows:

  • Thursday at 7 p.m.
  • Friday at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday at 2 p.m.
  • Saturday at 7 p.m.

Tickets to the show will cost $15 for adults and $5 for students.

QND Band Director Jill Steinkamp explains why you should come see the show.

“It is a great show. We have a little something for everyone,” Steinkamp said. “We’ve got band, we got choir. You’ll laugh from our comedy group. And it is great, great music that most people can relate too.”

You can buy tickets to the show here.

