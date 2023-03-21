Quincy Park District offers memorial benches

QUINCY (WGEM) - You can buy a memorial park bench from the Quincy Park District, so you can honor a loved one or commemorate an event.

The benches are historically designed and made out of green metal with a brass placard for engraving.

Parks Director Matt Higley said they benefit the community by adding seating to parks, trails and meeting places.

“It’s a great way to honor a loved one and it adds to the park and it’s a great opportunity for everybody,” Higley said.

A memorial bench costs $2,000 and comes with an engraved plaque with up to 30 characters.

You can sign up by contacting the park district office at 217-223-7703.

