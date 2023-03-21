Quincy Park District offers memorial benches

Quincy Park District offers memorial benches
Quincy Park District offers memorial benches(WGEM)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - You can buy a memorial park bench from the Quincy Park District, so you can honor a loved one or commemorate an event.

The benches are historically designed and made out of green metal with a brass placard for engraving.

Parks Director Matt Higley said they benefit the community by adding seating to parks, trails and meeting places.

“It’s a great way to honor a loved one and it adds to the park and it’s a great opportunity for everybody,” Higley said.

A memorial bench costs $2,000 and comes with an engraved plaque with up to 30 characters.

You can sign up by contacting the park district office at 217-223-7703.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macomb Chief of Police Jerel Jones
Macomb police chief announces departure, interim police chief appointed
Strep throat
Illinois issues warning as dangerous strep throat cases rise
Marijuana sales up in Hannibal
Marijuana sales up in Hannibal
More than 20 local students are involved in the film, four of them landing lead roles.
Fort Madison becomes site for upcoming film
1400 block of Valley Street
Fire breaks out at Hannibal residence

Latest News

It does not matter where you live there is rain in the forecast
Rainy set up
StormTrak Weather Tues Evening
StormTrak Weather Tues Evening
More than 200 students participated in blood spatter analysis, drone demonstrations and...
High schoolers learn about all fields related to law enforcement
Up to 12 homeowners will be able to use $45,000 in assistance for home repair and accessibility...
Home repair program begins in Macomb