Rainy set up

QUINCY (WGEM) - Rain is in the forecast every day this week. We are not expecting torrential downpours, but there will be some pockets of moderate rain if we can get a few thunderstorms to develop. A stationary boundary has itself parked across the Midwest. This boundary will be the focus for several rounds of light to moderate showers. We are tracking a bit of a pocket of stronger energy that may fire up a couple of thunderstorms Wednesday, a few of these storms may reach the lower threshold of severe weather. The primary threat would be hail and right now, I would say the hail size would most likely be the size of dimes and or nickels. But to reach the severe level, we would have to be quarter-size hail.

A risk level of one is the lowest on the scale that goes to 5. So we will be watching the radar but we should only see a few storms if any that reach cause for concern (Brian inman)

That does not seem very likely, but I can’t rule it out entirely. Most of the day Thursday should be dry, once we get through the morning hours. Then Friday heavy weather stays to the south, and we catch the northern extent of some light to moderate rain showers. Unfortunately, the system moves rather slowly and may impact the area Saturday with scattered showers on the backside of the storm.

