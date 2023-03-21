Ralls County Health Dept. hosting hygiene drive

Hygiene drive
Hygiene drive(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 21, 2023
NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - Officials at the Ralls County Health Department said many people in the community cannot afford hygiene products.

The health department is hosting a hygiene drive, now until Mar. 31, to make sure everyone can have access to those basic necessities.

You can drop off all hygiene related items such as soap, feminine products and toothpaste right at the health department.

“They can be small stuff like what you get from the hotels or even larger,” said Nursing Director Carrie Fogle. “We plan to distribute them to the community for those in need.”

Fogle said any products donated must be new. You can drop off items during the department’s regular hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

If you are a Ralls County resident in need, you can call the health department at 573-985-7121 and they will make up a package for you.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

