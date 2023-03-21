Safe Kids hosting free car seat inspection event

Car seat safety check
Car seat safety check(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s a free upcoming event to help make sure parents’ or caregivers’ children stay safe while they are traveling in a car.

Safe Kids Adams County is hosting a car seat safety check.

Certified car seat technicians will be on hand to teach and help you properly install your child’s car seat the correct way.

“We want to make sure that individuals know if their child’s car seat is facing the right direction,” said Safe Kids coordinator Johanna Voss. “Or if it fits the child. Maybe be on the lookout if your child has a growth spurt so you know when it’s time to get a new seat.”

Voss said your child is not required to be at the event.

The event is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Friday Mar. 24, at the Central Fire Department (906 Vermont St.).

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macomb Chief of Police Jerel Jones
Macomb police chief announces departure, interim police chief appointed
Strep throat
Illinois issues warning as dangerous strep throat cases rise
Marijuana sales up in Hannibal
Marijuana sales up in Hannibal
More than 20 local students are involved in the film, four of them landing lead roles.
Fort Madison becomes site for upcoming film
1400 block of Valley Street
Fire breaks out at Hannibal residence

Latest News

Hygiene drive
Ralls County Health Dept. hosting hygiene drive
It does not matter where you live there is rain in the forecast
Rainy set up
StormTrak Weather Tues Evening
StormTrak Weather Tues Evening
More than 200 students participated in blood spatter analysis, drone demonstrations and...
High schoolers learn about all fields related to law enforcement