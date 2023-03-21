Safe Kids hosting free car seat inspection event

QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s a free upcoming event to help make sure parents’ or caregivers’ children stay safe while they are traveling in a car.

Safe Kids Adams County is hosting a car seat safety check.

Certified car seat technicians will be on hand to teach and help you properly install your child’s car seat the correct way.

“We want to make sure that individuals know if their child’s car seat is facing the right direction,” said Safe Kids coordinator Johanna Voss. “Or if it fits the child. Maybe be on the lookout if your child has a growth spurt so you know when it’s time to get a new seat.”

Voss said your child is not required to be at the event.

The event is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Friday Mar. 24, at the Central Fire Department (906 Vermont St.).

