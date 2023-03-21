WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (March 20) QHS Lady Blue Devils Soccer Team Focused In On Tuesday’s 2023 IHSA Season-Opener Against Moline

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The excitement is building at Flinn Memorial Stadium for the Lady Blue Devils soccer team from Quincy High School. That’s because in less than 24 hours, the reigning Western Big Six Champions will return to the IHSA pitch for the first time in 2023 to face Moline in “The Gem City” on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

We’ll check in with longtime QHS head coach Travis Dinkheller for a scouting report on (0-1) MHS. Moline lost their battle against the Lady Blue Devils 3-0 last season on their home turf, so they should be pumped up and ready to go when the match gets underway at Flinn.

We’ll also gain a little insight on the season-opening match-up, and what it means for the “Blue & White,” from senior forward Grace Shakleton.

