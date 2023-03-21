WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (March 20) Rushville-Industry Basketball Standout Josey Vogler Signs With Culver-Stockton College

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:47 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Earlier today on the Rushville-Industry High campus, Lady Rockets basketball standout Josey Vogler signed with Culver-Stockton College In Canton, Missouri. Josey is headed to the college ranks to play basketball, but she was also a standout volleyball and softball player at RIHS.

On the hardwood, the 5-foot-8 Vogler was a valuable member of the Lady Rockets girls basketball squad last season. Despite suffering through an injury, the talented small forward received All-West Central Conference Honorable Mention accolades for her outstanding play.

Vogler is now set to join the Lady Wildcats on the NAIA hardwood on “The Hil” where she’s eager to contribute to the team in any way that she can during the 2023-24 campaign.

After today’s signing ceremony came to a close, Vogler, who plans to major in Nursing, shared a few thoughts on all the teachers, coaches, and teammates from Rushville-Industry that helped her get to this point in her young and promising career.

