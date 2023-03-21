WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (March 16) Rushville-Industry Cross Country Standout Myles Ackman Signs With Southeastern Community College

Rockets Senior Set To Head To “The Hawkeye State” In The Fall To Continue Running Career On The Next Level
Rushville-Industry Cross Country Standout Myles Ackman Signs With Southeastern Community College
Rushville-Industry Cross Country Standout Myles Ackman Signs With Southeastern Community College
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Rushville-Industry High School senior Myles Ackman was all smiles last Wednesday (March 15) when he signed with Southeastern Community College. The Rockets Cross Country standout was clearly excited about heading to “The Hawkeye State” in the fall to join his new teammates in the collegiate ranks on the Burlington, Iowa campus.

Ackman shared that he hopes to major in Journalism in college. The talented 18-year-old was selected as the Rushville-Industry “Rookie Of The Year” on the Cross Country squad after his freshman year. During his prep career, Ackman was selected as an All-Conference performer and he also qualified for Sectionals as well.

After his signing ceremony came to a close on the RIHS campus, Ackman offered a few details on why he selected SCC.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 17) “Sports Extra” Monroe City Panthers Track & Field Team Gearing Up For The Start Of The 2023 MSHSAA Spring Season

Updated: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Monroe City Panthers Track & Field Team Preparing For The Start Of The 2023 Spring Season

Sports

Sports Extra: Monroe City Panthers track team prep for MSHSAA spring season

Updated: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 17) “Sports Extra” QHS Blue Devils Prepare For Consecutive Games On The Road Before They Face Palmyra In The Gem City

Updated: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Baseball Team Set To Hit The road For Consecutive Road Games Before Hosting Palmyra In 2023 Home Opener

Sports

Sports Extra Blue Devils baseball team still 13 days away from their 2023 home opener

Updated: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 17) “Sports Extra” Quincy University Hawks Host The Missouri S&T Miners On The Baseball Diamond In Their 2023 GLVC Season Opener

Updated: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Open Up GLVC Play In The Gem City Against Missouri S&T

Sports

Sports Extra Quincy University Hawks baseball team welcome the Miners of Missouri S & T

Updated: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT

Sports

QND Lady Raiders softball team welcomes Camp Point Central to 'The Backyard' for exhibition

Updated: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT

Sports

QU catcher Napleton hammering opposing pitching

Updated: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT
|
By John Potts
As Luke Napleton circled the bases for the fifth time in three days, he was feeling pretty good.