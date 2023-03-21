WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (March 16) Rushville-Industry Cross Country Standout Myles Ackman Signs With Southeastern Community College

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Rushville-Industry High School senior Myles Ackman was all smiles last Wednesday (March 15) when he signed with Southeastern Community College. The Rockets Cross Country standout was clearly excited about heading to “The Hawkeye State” in the fall to join his new teammates in the collegiate ranks on the Burlington, Iowa campus.

Ackman shared that he hopes to major in Journalism in college. The talented 18-year-old was selected as the Rushville-Industry “Rookie Of The Year” on the Cross Country squad after his freshman year. During his prep career, Ackman was selected as an All-Conference performer and he also qualified for Sectionals as well.

After his signing ceremony came to a close on the RIHS campus, Ackman offered a few details on why he selected SCC.

