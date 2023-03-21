WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 20) Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Play Host To William Penn In A Doubleheader On The Turf At QU Stadium
C-SC Senior Pitcher Stefan Stockwell Gets Off To A Fast Start Against On The Hill Against The Visiting Statesman In Game 2
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
College Baseball
NAIA
Game 1
William Penn 4
Culver-Stockton 5
Wildcats Snap A 10-Game Losing Skid
Game 2
William Penn 14
Culver-Stockton 2
C-SC Wildcats Now (5-16) On The Season (1-5) In The Heart
NJCAA Baseball
Game 1
John Wood 1
Lincoln Land 9
Game 2
John Wood Blazers 3
Lincoln Land 1
College Softball
GLVC
GM1
Quincy University 1
UM-St. Louis 6
GM 2
Quincy University 2
UM-St. Louis 8
QU Lady Hawks Now (10-12) On The Season (2-2) In The GLVC
