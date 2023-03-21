WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 20) Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Play Host To William Penn In A Doubleheader On The Turf At QU Stadium

C-SC Senior Pitcher Stefan Stockwell Gets Off To A Fast Start Against On The Hill Against The Visiting Statesman In Game 2
Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Play Host To William Penn At QU Stadium
Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Play Host To William Penn At QU Stadium
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

College Baseball

NAIA

Game 1

William Penn 4

Culver-Stockton 5

Wildcats Snap A 10-Game Losing Skid

Game 2

William Penn 14

Culver-Stockton 2

C-SC Wildcats Now (5-16) On The Season (1-5) In The Heart

NJCAA Baseball

Game 1

John Wood 1

Lincoln Land 9

Game 2

John Wood Blazers 3

Lincoln Land 1

College Softball

GLVC

GM1

Quincy University 1

UM-St. Louis 6

GM 2

Quincy University 2

UM-St. Louis 8

QU Lady Hawks Now (10-12) On The Season (2-2) In The GLVC

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 20) Payson-Seymour Indians Play Host To The Eagles Of Liberty On The IHSA Baseball Diamond

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Payson-Seymour Indians Welcome The Eagles Of Liberty High To The IHSA Diamond

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 20) Quincy University Hawks Lacrosse Team Rolls To A Victory At Home Against Colorado State-Pueblo

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Lacrosse Team Rolls To A 13-8 Win At Home Against Colorado State-Pueblo

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (March 20) QHS Lady Blue Devils Soccer Team Focused In On Tuesday’s 2023 IHSA Season-Opener Against Moline

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Lady Blue Devils Soccer Team Set To Open The 2023 IHSA Season On Tuesday Against Moline

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (March 20) Rushville-Industry Basketball Standout Josey Vogler Signs With Culver-Stockton College

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Rushville-Industry Basketball Standout Josey Vogler Signs With Culver-Stockton College Lady Wildcats

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (March 16) Rushville-Industry Cross Country Standout Myles Ackman Signs With Southeastern Community College

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Rushville-Industry Cross Country Standout Myles Ackman Signs With Southeastern

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 17) “Sports Extra” Monroe City Panthers Track & Field Team Gearing Up For The Start Of The 2023 MSHSAA Spring Season

Updated: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Monroe City Panthers Track & Field Team Preparing For The Start Of The 2023 Spring Season

Sports

Sports Extra: Monroe City Panthers track team prep for MSHSAA spring season

Updated: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 17) “Sports Extra” QHS Blue Devils Prepare For Consecutive Games On The Road Before They Face Palmyra In The Gem City

Updated: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Baseball Team Set To Hit The road For Consecutive Road Games Before Hosting Palmyra In 2023 Home Opener