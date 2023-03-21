WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 20) Payson-Seymour Indians Play Host To The Eagles Of Liberty On The IHSA Baseball Diamond

IHSA Softball: Liberty Lady Eagles Pay A Visit On The Lady Indians Of Payson-Seymour
Payson-Seymour Baseball Team Plays Host To Liberty On The IHSA Diamond
Payson-Seymour Baseball Team Plays Host To Liberty On The IHSA Diamond
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

IHSA Baseball Scoreboard (Monday, March 20)

Liberty Eagles 3

Payson-Seymour 13

IHSA Baseball

Pittsfield 15

Carrollton 1

Beardstown 13

Camp Point Central 9

Griggsville-Perry 4

North Greene 1

IHSA Softball

Liberty 4

Payson-Seymour 5 (Final/8 Innings)

Carrollton 19

West Central 1

Brown County 16

Illini West 8 (Final/10 innings)

Pittsfield 2

Quincy 7

MSHSAA Baseball

Troy Baseball Classic

Hannibal 3

Jackson 9

Hannibal 1

Troy Buchanan 10

Louisiana 6

Silex 8

North Shelby 7

Canton 8

