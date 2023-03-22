Agriculture mechanics contest held at John Wood Community College Ag. Center

BAYLIS, Ill. (WGEM) - On Wednesday, agriculture students from all over competed in a challenge to name the best ag. mechanic.

There were 50 F.F.A. students from 10 different schools at John Wood Community College’s Agricultural Education Center to get judged on an array of ag. mechanic categories including electrical, welding, ag. power, surveying and carpentry.

“If you’re a farmer you wear a lot of different hats,” said JWCC ag. educator Bethany Beeler. “Being able to fix stuff, being able to do a little bit of your own electricity, being able to weld your equipment.”

Beeler said the contest is also an opportunity to highlight safety as students operate newer equipment under supervisors.

“They’re very hands-on skills that kids actually need to know, especially in agriculture,” Beeler said.

Beeler said knowing these skills allows students to save money in the future.

JWCC’s Ag. Center continues to draw attention with a livestock judging clinic for kids held earlier in March, an upcoming fishing clinic hosted by University of Illinois Extension and 4-H in April and JDUB Academy’s conservation course in the summer.

