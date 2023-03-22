Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 22nd, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Larry Maloney

Fred Allen

Marla Stratton

Lenny Martin

Pam Faler

Caisley Roundcount

Jamie Whitley

Klint Cutkomp

Stacy Davis

Chris Costigan

Angela Waterkotte

Frank Morton

Joe Walters

Kevin Miller

Gabrielle Daniels

Brock Ebbing

Audrey Snyder

Tristin Manker

Clayton Stark

Elaina Wellman

Pastor Rick Chapman

Carson Heming

Carlee Heming

Michele Austin

Sierra Porter

Amanda Schnitzer

ANNIVERSARIES

Meilen & Lita Luft

Paul & Pam Havermale

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.