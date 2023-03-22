Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 22nd, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Larry Maloney
Fred Allen
Marla Stratton
Lenny Martin
Pam Faler
Caisley Roundcount
Jamie Whitley
Klint Cutkomp
Stacy Davis
Chris Costigan
Angela Waterkotte
Frank Morton
Joe Walters
Kevin Miller
Gabrielle Daniels
Brock Ebbing
Audrey Snyder
Tristin Manker
Clayton Stark
Elaina Wellman
Pastor Rick Chapman
Carson Heming
Carlee Heming
Michele Austin
Sierra Porter
Amanda Schnitzer
ANNIVERSARIES
Meilen & Lita Luft
Paul & Pam Havermale
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.