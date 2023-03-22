Canton Police Department welcomes residents to Shoot or No Shoot scenario training

CANTON, Missouri (WGEM) - Law enforcement officers have to make quick decisions in the field every day.

The Canton Police Department gave residents a look into what some of their training is like.

The police department has similar simulation trainings once a year.

They do these to keep track of and enhance their decision-making skills when under pressure.

This time, the public was invited to participate in a similar training so they could experience the real-world problems law enforcement face and to see how they would respond.

So, when faced with a dangerous situation, do you know how you would respond?

Law enforcement officers have to make quick decisions in this fashion every day, from figuring out how to diffuse domestic situations, to needing to take down a threatening suspect.

The department welcomed residents to this training to give them a glimpse to various threats they see in the field.

Resident Nicole Otte said the simulation helped her see how difficult her local police officer’s jobs can be.

“It’s scary, I wouldn’t want to be a police in today’s society,” Otte said.

Otte said she has more appreciation for law enforcement after the simulation training.

“They have a lot of quick decisions to make and a lot of things that you don’t think about unless you come to one of these,” Otte said.

Chief Justin Allen said he didn’t invite residents to make them appreciate their local police.

“Appreciation wasn’t the goal, it was awareness,” Allen said. “So they can understand and better understand why we do certain things the way we do them.”

He invited them to show why their local officers might come across as intense when enforcing laws. It’s all to better protect themselves and you.

“If we come across as mean occasionally it’s not trying to be mean, it’s just trying to get this situation under control,” Allen said.

Allen said this was his first time inviting the public to the simulation training.

After seeing responses from Tuesday’s training, he said he will open it up to the public again in the future.

