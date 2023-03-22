Gambling addiction treatment services sees more demand

Gambling addiction services seeing more use
Gambling addiction services seeing more use(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Mar. 22, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) - A mental health counselor at Clarity Healthcare says they are seeing more people reaching out for help for gambling issues.

According to the Illinois Council on Problem Gambling, more than 1.1 million people have a gambling problem or are at risk of developing one.

Outpatient Counselor Ashley Jackson said it can be a challenge to get people in for treatment, as the signs of gambling addiction aren’t obvious and can be co-occurring with drug or alcohol use as well.

She said there are some signs that a gambling habit is getting out of control.

“Some things to look for would be lying in reference to finances, any type of financial upset, maybe being inconsistent with their family as far as times where they are and where they are going to be and when they are coming home,” Jackson said.

She said people can develop a gambling addiction due to past trauma, or use it as a way to escape negative emotions.

Jackson said this can be a tough time of the year for those in recovery due to a number of internal or external triggers. Internal triggers can include the need to alleviate emotion while external triggers can be the easy accessibility of sports betting and slot machines.

“A concern would be the fact that we have smartphones and so betting and gambling ventures are at someone’s fingertips, almost consistently,” Jackson said.

She said there are a number of consequences of a gambling addiction, including driving people into debt or wasting money that could be used to support one’s family.

If you need gambling addiction services, you can contact Clarity Healthcare at (217) 224-6300.

