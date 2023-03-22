Golden Bridges and Red Cross offer free installation of smoke dectectors

Smoke detector
Smoke detector(WEEK)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Golden Bridges has begun a partnership with the Adams County Red Cross to provide the labor of installing in-home smoke detectors in the Adams County area.

T Heberlein, who recently joined the staff of Golden Bridges, has worked with the program in the past and is pleased to be reunited with personnel at the Adams County Red Cross to provide a needed service.

“I have had the privilege of installing approximately 1,200 Smoke Alarms for the Red Cross in close to 400 homes here in the Quincy area over the last 8 years. It is such a good feeling that I can leave a home and know that they are a little safer than when I arrived,” Heberlein said.

The American Red Cross states “every day, seven people die in home fires, most often in homes without working smoke alarms.” In 2014 the American Red Cross launched the Home Fire Campaign.

Sound the Alarm is a critical part of the Red Cross Campaign. Through their home visits, they’ve installed more than 2.5 million free alarms and made more than one million households safer across the country.

The smoke detectors are provided by the Red Cross and are free of charge to the homeowner. There is a maximum of three alarms per household.

On Jan 1, 2023, a new law went into effect in Illinois that requires all newly install smoke detectors to have a 10-year sealed battery.

For more information, or to schedule a local installation, call 888-922-6368, ext. 7.

RELATED: New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strep throat
Illinois issues warning as dangerous strep throat cases rise
Megabus to provide service between Quincy and 11 other towns
Swatting calls
Keokuk, Fort Madison high schools receive ‘swatting calls’ along with other Iowa schools
Quincy Park District offers memorial benches
Quincy Park District offers memorial benches
The Everett McKinley Dirksen U.S. Courthouse is pictured in Chicago Monday as a federal trial...
‘You’re a street fighter,’ McClain counseled Madigan: wiretapped call

Latest News

Members of the Missouri House debate legislation cutting state income taxes on Tuesday, March...
States, including Missouri, cranking out even more tax cuts amid cash surpluses
Top Missouri lawmaker moves to strip library funding
The Dirksen Federal Courthouse is pictured in Chicago.
ComEd’s former top lawyer paints McClain as ‘double agent’ in testimony
Gambling addiction services seeing more use
Gambling addiction treatment services see more demand