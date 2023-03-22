Golden Bridges and Red Cross offer free installation of smoke dectectors

QUINCY (WGEM) - Golden Bridges has begun a partnership with the Adams County Red Cross to provide the labor of installing in-home smoke detectors in the Adams County area.

T Heberlein, who recently joined the staff of Golden Bridges, has worked with the program in the past and is pleased to be reunited with personnel at the Adams County Red Cross to provide a needed service.

“I have had the privilege of installing approximately 1,200 Smoke Alarms for the Red Cross in close to 400 homes here in the Quincy area over the last 8 years. It is such a good feeling that I can leave a home and know that they are a little safer than when I arrived,” Heberlein said.

The American Red Cross states “every day, seven people die in home fires, most often in homes without working smoke alarms.” In 2014 the American Red Cross launched the Home Fire Campaign.

Sound the Alarm is a critical part of the Red Cross Campaign. Through their home visits, they’ve installed more than 2.5 million free alarms and made more than one million households safer across the country.

The smoke detectors are provided by the Red Cross and are free of charge to the homeowner. There is a maximum of three alarms per household.

On Jan 1, 2023, a new law went into effect in Illinois that requires all newly install smoke detectors to have a 10-year sealed battery.

For more information, or to schedule a local installation, call 888-922-6368, ext. 7.

