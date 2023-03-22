Grant money available to help local arts recover from COVID

QUINCY (WGEM) - The largest single investment grant program for the arts and culture sector in Illinois was just released.

A total of $50 million worth of grants was just announced by the Illinois Arts Alliance for the arts and culture sector through the state Creative Recovery Grant Program.

The program specifically targets performing and presenting arts organizations such as theaters, museums, cultural heritage organizations and arts education.

Anyone in the creative sector including nonprofits, for-profit arts businesses and individual artists and is administered through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is eligible.

Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert said the American Rescue Plan funding had to go through a lot of steps to get to the arts and creative community.

“This particular funding has been in process for some time. We were maybe not a crucial on the list so it took a little longer to get here but it doesn’t mean it’s not important,” Sievert said. “There are still organizations that have suffered losses particularly with shut downs and lost revenue with ticket sales. So we’re still making up for those times and really ramping back up for the future.”

Fund opportunities will range from $5,000 to $250,000 and grants are for unrestricted operating support.

Sievert said Arts Quincy is a hub for the grant and she’d like to see as many local organizations apply as possible. Eligibility just depends on COVID losses.

“Every eligible grant application will be funded to some extent,” Sievert said. “So we don’t know exactly how far that $50 million will go and how much applicants get, but everyone who is eligible will get something, so that’s a really great feature of this program.”

There are 10 community hub organizations in Illinois. They have been put in place to help applicants determine eligibility and troubleshoot applications.

Arts Quincy is a community navigator hub for West Central Illinois to answer questions about things like eligibility and helping you navigate the application process.

“There are several tax forms that you will need to provide to help show that COVID loss as well as many other guideline to be aware of and boxes to check,” Sievert said. “That’s why Arts Quincy is designated as a hub to answer those kinds of questions.”

An appeals process will also likely be available for rejected applications.

“So that is often going to be something where documentation wasn’t correct for the application,” Sievert said. “You can avoid having to have an appeal by asking a hub like us to give proof to your application to make sure its on track.”

Arts Quincy’s hub region includes at least 15 counties in West Central Illinois.

Community Hubs will be ready by Monday, April 3, to field questions and elevate problems to a centralized help desk as needed.

The Creative Recovery Grant Program is part of a larger ARP package which includes restaurants and hotels and has a total value of $175M. Restaurant and hotel funding timelines have not yet been announced however the arts application period is set to open April 5 and close May 10.

