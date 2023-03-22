Hannibal City Council approves economic development agreement, contract for airport terminal project

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal City Council members approved a contract to perform necessary upgrades to Hannibal Regional Airport’s terminal building and to establish an economic development agreement with the Northeast Missouri Economic Development Council on Tuesday night.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Hannibal Courier-Post, Director of Central Services Andy Dorian discussed the upcoming project for the airport terminal, which will include work to keep water from entering the building from its exterior and interior repairs including pipe upgrades. The City Council approved a $162,135 contract with T&B Trucking and Excavating to perform the work. An ordinance for the contract was approved.

Dorian also discussed details of an economic development agreement between the city and the Northeast Missouri Economic Development Council for $107,000. The request was to create an extension to an existing agreement between the two entities and spanning several years. The agreement was approved by ordinance.

Also at city council:

Fire Chief Ryan Neisen provided council members with an update that is request was approved for $19,750 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to purchase vehicle extrication equipment. The city will provide a match of the same amount.

The first reading was presented for a bill which would allow the city to participate in the Missouri Fire Fighters Critical Illness Pool program.

April Azotea address council members with questions pertaining to the investigation involving City Manager Angel Zerbonia and the impeachment proceedings of Stephan Franke. She asked about the status of the investigation, and Franke replied that he received correspondence that the investigating attorney would be interviewing Zerbonia and council members soon. She also asked about legal costs pertaining to the impeachment proceeding, explaining she had found that the city had not been billed for several months for legal costs. City Attorney James Lemon said that project billing is sometimes used, with costs assessed at the conclusion of the proceedings. She asked Franke how much he had paid so far, and he responded that it was “a fortune”.

Franke and Charles Phillips presented an amended request for an ordinance calling for a monthly City Manager’s report. T

Paul Ewert addressed the council on behalf of Habitat for Humanity and was approved for a waiver of building permit fees for a home set to be constructed on Central Ave.

Council approved the Hannibal Free Public Library Director Hallie Yundt Silver’s request for a date change and a street closure to keep vehicles from entering the library parking lot during the planned Egg Drop event from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 1.

Council approved Angie Wilcoxson’s, race director for the 28th Annual Hannibal Cannibal, request street closures for the 5K/10K/15K Run and 5K Walk. The event will take place from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1.

Council approved Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson’s request appointing Corey King to the Affirmative Action Committee. King will join fellow members Candy Weems and Faye Dant for terms to expire March 2026.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.