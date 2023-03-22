Hospital Report: March 22, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Todd Robert Kroencke, age 57, of Monroe City, Missouri died on March 18 in his home.

Vickie L. White, age 66, of Hannibal, died on March 21 in her home.

Leona Anna Mary Dietrich, age 90, of Quincy, died on March 18 in her home.

Donna Sue Thomure, age 75, of Hannibal, died on March 20 in her home.

James “Jim” K. Smith, age 82, of Hannibal, died on March 19 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal.

Births:

Robert Drahnovsky and Cassandra Hamilton of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Nathan and Rachel Wallen of Macomb, Illinois welcomed a boy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strep throat
Illinois issues warning as dangerous strep throat cases rise
Megabus to provide service between Quincy and 11 other towns
Swatting calls
Keokuk, Fort Madison high schools receive ‘swatting calls’ along with other Iowa schools
Quincy Park District offers memorial benches
Quincy Park District offers memorial benches
The state is investing a percentage of construction costs into this work.
Illinois Vets Home seeking local artists

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 22nd, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 21st, 2023
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: March 21, 2023
Great River Honor Flight announces first flight of 2023
Great River Honor Flight announces first flight of 2023