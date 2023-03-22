More chances of rain. But plenty of dry time too.

We will have scattered showers through the first half of the day.
By Whitney Williams
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - It is another mild morning with temperatures mainly in the 40s. It is another cloudy morning too. Today, we will have some scattered rain showers moving through the Tri-States.

A low pressure system continues to develop east of the Rocky Mountains across Kansas and Oklahoma. A warm front extends out from that low pressure running into Kansas and near the northwest Missouri border. Scattered showers, and even a few rumbles of thunder, will move through the area through the first half of the day. We have will have a couple of hours of dry time later this afternoon. Later this evening, as the warm front stalls over the Tri-States some hit or miss showers will be possible. Especially for those east of the Mississippi River.

As this aforementioned warm front moves northward towards the Tri-States, it will draw in slightly warmer air and more moisture. For those south of the warm front, daytime highs will be significantly warmer. The question of the day is, how far north will the warm front be able to go. Right now, the northern tier will see highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The central tier will be in the mid 50s and the southern tier will be in the upper 50s with a few locations possibly hitting 60°.

Tonight, the stalled warm front will be the focus for scattered showers and thunderstorms. While the chance is low, a few of the storms could be on the stronger to severe side. Large hail would be the primary threat. The storms will also come with heavy downpours and lightning and thunder. These storms will continue into the early morning hours tomorrow. They should clear the entire Tri-State area by 8 AM/9 AM.

Side Note: If you are traveling or have family in the St. Louis area (or a little further south than St. Louis), significant rainfall is expected tomorrow night and Friday.

