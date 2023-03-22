More thunder will be rolling

Thunderstorms and some hail may rattle the windows early Thursday
Thunderstorms and some hail may rattle the windows early Thursday
By Brian Inman
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We are tracking the potential for some strong thunderstorms early Thursday morning. At this time the atmosphere looks as if it would support some dime or nickel size hail early Thursday morning. So do not be surprised if you are awakened by some loud thunderstorms before sunrise. Those storms exit the area, but we do not see a clearing sky, the cloud cover sticks around throughout the day on Thursday. Active weather stays south of the Tri-State area for the rest of the day on Thursday. We will likely see showers develop late Friday and possibly stick around until Saturday afternoon. Sunday may start off with some sunshine but cloud cover develops and there is a limited potential for some scattered showers Sunday afternoon.

Seasonably cool weather for the area
Seasonably cool weather for the area(Brian inman)

For the next seven days temperatures will be running slightly below normal to near normal, there are no major warm-ups in the forecast through Wednesday next week

