National search for Macomb police chief to begin next week

MACOMB (WGEM) - Starting Friday, March 24, Macomb Police Department’s Operations Commander, Jeff Hamer, will serve as interim police chief. This comes after current chief, Jerel Jones, is accepting a chief position in the Chicago suburb of Flossmoor.

Jones, who began his law enforcement career at Western Illinois University’s Office of Public Safety (OPS) in 2007, was appointed chief in the spring of 2021.

He succeeded then Chief Curt Barker, who was with MPD for more than 20 years.

“Everything that I can think of, all of the highs and even the lows, have taken place here [in Macomb],” Jones said. “It’s definitely bittersweet, but when you have friendships and extended family relationships that are genuine, those are not goodbyes.”

Jones attended Western Illinois University and has lived in Macomb for two decades.

Prior to being appointed as police chief, he served as a lieutenant at the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. In his near two years as chief, one of his highest priorities has been the recruitment and retainment of officers.

“We were able to hire 11 officers over the course time,” Jones said. “Some officers stayed on the department, others moved on to other endeavors, but we were successful with that.”

Jones said MPD will soon have another hiring phase for entry level and lateral officers.

Jones said another point of emphasis was to further implement the 10 shared principles set by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and the NAACP.

Some of those include transparency, diversity and rejecting discrimination. MPD originally began implementing those in 2018.

In Jones’ time as chief, he also lead MPD to the reaccreditation through the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP).

Mayor Michael Inman said he and other city leaders have full faith in the interim and that there’s no sense of urgency in the upcoming selection process.

“We’re telling folks maybe 9, 10 or 12 months to get to the end of the process, it may be shorter,” Inman said.

Inman, along with the consent and advice of city council, will be responsible for appointing the next chief of police. Before Jones was appointed, he served as a “transitional chief,” where he worked two to three months under Chief Curt Barker to understand the flow and operations of the position.

Inman said he doesn’t anticipate that happening this time around.

“We’ll be looking for the very best candidate, knowing full well that very best candidate may already be a Macomb police officer,” Inman added.

Jones is a native of Chicago’s south side. He said the transition to Flossmoor is bittersweet, as he moves closer to his family, but away from a place he’s spent substantial time at.

His first day in Flossmoor is Monday, March 27. Jones said recruitment and retention will remain a priority in the new role.

