National Weather Service holds storm spotters class

By Hunter Willis
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - The National Weather Service held a storm spotters class where members of the community can become a registered storm spotter.

The class was held at the Macomb 4H Center.

At the class, people learned what weather conditions to look out for and how to report dangerous weather.

One meteorologist that is teaching the class explains how it is important to teach spotters to identify dangerous weather.

“The better and more accurate weather reports we get from the spotters, the better we can inform the people who are going to get hit by it,” said Timothy Gunkel, a meteorologist at The National Weather Service.

If you are interested in becoming a spotter, you can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megabus to provide service between Quincy and 11 other towns
Strep throat
Illinois issues warning as dangerous strep throat cases rise
Macomb Chief of Police Jerel Jones
Macomb police chief announces departure, interim police chief appointed
Marijuana sales up in Hannibal
Marijuana sales up in Hannibal
More than 20 local students are involved in the film, four of them landing lead roles.
Fort Madison becomes site for upcoming film

Latest News

National Weather Service holds storm spotters class
National Weather Service holds storm spotters class
Hannibal City Council approves economic development agreement, contract for airport terminal...
Hannibal City Council approves economic development agreement, contract for airport terminal project
Director of Central Services Andy Dorian discussed a forthcoming repair project for the...
Hannibal City Council approves economic development agreement, contract for airport terminal project
Safe Kids hosting free car seat inspection event
Safe Kids hosting free car seat inspection event