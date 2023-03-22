National Weather Service holds storm spotters class

MACOMB (WGEM) - The National Weather Service held a storm spotters class where members of the community can become a registered storm spotter.

The class was held at the Macomb 4H Center.

At the class, people learned what weather conditions to look out for and how to report dangerous weather.

One meteorologist that is teaching the class explains how it is important to teach spotters to identify dangerous weather.

“The better and more accurate weather reports we get from the spotters, the better we can inform the people who are going to get hit by it,” said Timothy Gunkel, a meteorologist at The National Weather Service.

If you are interested in becoming a spotter, you can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.