Police arrest suspect in Troy, Mo. double homicide

Police arrested Davionne McRoberts Wednesday, a suspect in a Troy, Missouri, double homicide.
Police arrested Davionne McRoberts Wednesday, a suspect in a Troy, Missouri, double homicide.(Troy, Mo. PD)
By Russell Kinsaul and Kalie Strain
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Troy police said a suspect has been arrested after a double homicide in Troy, Missouri, Tuesday night.

Police believe 71-year-old Don McRoberts and 58-year-old Kathy McRoberts were shot in their trailer home near Eames Street and East Cherry Street, Monday afternoon. Several neighbors heard the gunshots.

“We heard, I want to say, six gunshots,” said Amber Rinsem.

But Rinsem said she didn’t call police because she thought she heard fireworks. It wasn’t until Tuesday night that police found the couple’s bodies when they were called by relatives to check on the McRoberts.

“It’s a tragedy what happened to the victims,” said Troy Police Chief Jeff Taylor.

Police said the suspect in the deaths is 25-year-old Davionne McRoberts, a grandson. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

“The most important this is he’s safe and the community’s safe,” said Taylor.

The McRoberts were well known at Calvary Chapel of Troy, where they ran the church’s food pantry. Senior pastor Wes Denham said their staff is grieving.

“The team that serves over there is just broken over this and it’s a tragedy,” he said.

Donald McRoberts was a 21-year Army veteran. Charges against Davionne McRoberts are pending.

