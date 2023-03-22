Ralls County Health Dept. to give free health screenings in April

NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - Tri-State health officials are highlighting National Public Health Week in April.

During that week, the Ralls County Health Department will be doing free health screenings including blood draws (fasting lipid panel and complete metabolic panels) and free skin cancer and A1C screenings.

“Through these screenings, early detection prevention is really the key in great management,” said RCHD nursing director Carrie Fogle. “So we really try to focus on that and get people in.”

The blood draws will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., from April 3 to April 6, at the Ralls County Health Dept.

Officials from Boone Hospital Center will be there on April 4 to give the skin cancer and A1C screenings.

You do not have to be a Ralls County resident to get a free screening and no appointments are necessary.

