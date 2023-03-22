Weather prevents 3rd recycling location to open

QUINCY (WGEM) - Due to a rain filled forecast, the opening of third recycling location in Quincy has been delayed.

The city currently has two operable locations, one at Hy-Vee on Harrison and the other at the Pepsi Bottling Company.

The third recycling drop-off location at Home Depot on 54th and Broadway was confirmed just over a week ago. Work on the site has already started, but is experiencing some set-back due to poor weather.

City of Quincy Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said if it hadn’t rained today, they probably would have been open by noon.

“It just makes it a little more difficult for our guys to be working in the rain and just especially with the temperatures being low,” Conte said. “Your hands get cold trying to bolt stuff together and so it’s just not real pleasant and things get slowed down.”

This location will have handicap accessibility and for rainy days, residents won’t have to fear because the ramp has a tread to prevent slipping.

Despite not having all of the locations up and running, Conte said they are encouraged by the early stages of opening the sites as a significant amount of material has been dumped.

”We’re probably going to be looking at doing quarterly reports. So every three months well issue a report on what was collected, broken down by material type and then we can compare that to how we were doing curbside but at least now it looks encouraging that were collecting more and that was the goal to collect more recyclables,” Conte said.

Conte said there’s no question, the Home Depot drop-off location will be operable by Friday.

When the spot is officially up and running, a post will be put out on the city’s Facebook page.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.