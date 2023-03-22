WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 21) Liberty High Eagles Track & Field Team Preparing To Reach New Heights During The 2023 Spring Season
LHS Tack Standouts Arianna Niesen And Keegan Sunde Offer Insight On Upcoming Season
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Liberty Eagles Track & Field Team posted a strong season in 2022. Now with several returning standouts returning this spring, LHS is focusing in on soaring to new heights in 2023.
The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with Arianna Neisen and Keegan Sunde to get their thoughts on this year’s team.
