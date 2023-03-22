WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 21) Liberty High Eagles Track & Field Team Preparing To Reach New Heights During The 2023 Spring Season

LHS Tack Standouts Arianna Niesen And Keegan Sunde Offer Insight On Upcoming Season
Arianna Niesen And The Liberty High Track & Field Team Ready To Compete This Season
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Liberty Eagles Track & Field Team posted a strong season in 2022. Now with several returning standouts returning this spring, LHS is focusing in on soaring to new heights in 2023.

The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with Arianna Neisen and Keegan Sunde to get their thoughts on this year’s team.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

