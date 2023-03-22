WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 21) QHS Lady Blue Devils Soccer Team Ready To Open 2023 IHSA Season Against Moline

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The day that the Quincy High Girls Soccer Team has been waiting for all summer long has finally arrived. It’s time for the defending conference champs from the Western Big Six to hit the pitch and open the 2023 regular season. QHS is set to face (0-1) Moline at Flinn Memorial Stadium to begin their defense of their conference crown.

We’ll check in with Blue Devils senior defender Anna Morrison (2022 WB6 Honorable Mention) to get some insight and perspective on this year’s squad and how the “Blue & White” are taking on this new challenge in 2023.

