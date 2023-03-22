WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 21) Quincy Blue Devils Softball Standout Jaylen Lubbert Signs With John Wood Community College

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy High Blue Devils softball standout Jaylen Lubbert is certainly enjoying her senior season on the IHSA dirt, but today was a day that she’ll certainly remember for a lifetime. Just after 2:00 p.m. inside the QHS cafeteria, with her parents and teammates looking on, the young lady who plays third base for the “Blue & White” with a special passion and flair, signed with John Wood Community College.

Lubbert is definitely one of the leaders on this years squad that the Blue Devils coaching staff will be counting on in a big way when the team enters Western Big Six Conference play in the days ahead.

After her signing ceremony came to a close, Lubbert offered a little insight on why she believes that the Lady Blazers softball program is a great fit for her at this point of her academic and athletic career.

