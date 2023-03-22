WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 21) Quincy Blue Devils Softball Standout Jaylen Lubbert Signs With John Wood Community College

Blue Devils Third Base Wizard Set To Join The Lady Blazers On The NJCAA Dirt In The Fall
Quincy Blue Devils Softball Standout Jaylen Lubbert Signs With John Wood
Quincy Blue Devils Softball Standout Jaylen Lubbert Signs With John Wood
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy High Blue Devils softball standout Jaylen Lubbert is certainly enjoying her senior season on the IHSA dirt, but today was a day that she’ll certainly remember for a lifetime. Just after 2:00 p.m. inside the QHS cafeteria, with her parents and teammates looking on, the young lady who plays third base for the “Blue & White” with a special passion and flair, signed with John Wood Community College.

Lubbert is definitely one of the leaders on this years squad that the Blue Devils coaching staff will be counting on in a big way when the team enters Western Big Six Conference play in the days ahead.

After her signing ceremony came to a close, Lubbert offered a little insight on why she believes that the Lady Blazers softball program is a great fit for her at this point of her academic and athletic career.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 21) Liberty High Eagles Track & Field Team Preparing To Reach New Heights During The 2023 Spring Season

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Liberty Eagles Preparing To Reach New Heights Within The IHSA Track & Field Arena This Spring

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 20) Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Play Host To William Penn In A Doubleheader On The Turf At QU Stadium

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Play Host To William Penn At QU Stadium

Sports

Culver-Stockton Wildcats welcome William Penn to QU stadium

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 20) Payson-Seymour Indians Play Host To The Eagles Of Liberty On The IHSA Baseball Diamond

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Payson-Seymour Indians Welcome The Eagles Of Liberty High To The IHSA Diamond

Latest News

Sports

Liberty Eagles travel to Payson-Seymour to face the Indians

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 20) Quincy University Hawks Lacrosse Team Rolls To A Victory At Home Against Colorado State-Pueblo

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Lacrosse Team Rolls To A 13-8 Win At Home Against Colorado State-Pueblo

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (March 20) QHS Lady Blue Devils Soccer Team Focused In On Tuesday’s 2023 IHSA Season-Opener Against Moline

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Lady Blue Devils Soccer Team Set To Open The 2023 IHSA Season On Tuesday Against Moline

Sports

Lady Blue Devils soccer team focused on IHSA season-opener against Moline

Updated: 21 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (March 20) Rushville-Industry Basketball Standout Josey Vogler Signs With Culver-Stockton College

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Rushville-Industry Basketball Standout Josey Vogler Signs With Culver-Stockton College Lady Wildcats

Sports

Rushville-Industry basketball standout Josey Vogler signs with Culver-Stockton

Updated: 23 hours ago