WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 21) QHS Lady Blue Devils Roll Past Moline On The Western Big Six Soccer Pitch

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a cold and windy evening at Flinn Memorial Stadium for Quincy High fans sitting in the stands, but for the players on the turf, they didn’t seem to mind at all. The Lady Blue Devils were just excited to have a chance to finally play against a team with players in different colored jerseys after weeks of scrimmaging against teammates.

The “Blue and White” came out fast against Moline and secured a 2-0 lead at the halftime break in “The Gem City.” Quincy scored 2 more goals in the second half while MHS was unable to find the back of the net. When play came to a close, QHS walked away with a very impressive 4-0 win at home to open the season in style.

The reigning Western Big Six conference Champs from QHS will return to action Friday at 7:00 p.m. in tournament action on the turf at Flinn.

Looking ahead to next week, QHS is set to face the state champs from Quincy Notre Dame on Monday, March 27 at 6:00 p.m. at Flinn.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.