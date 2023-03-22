WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 21) QHS Lady Blue Devils Roll Past Moline On The Western Big Six Soccer Pitch

“Blue & White” Post A Shutout Victory At Flinn Memorial Stadium to Open Conference Schedule
QHS Lady Blue Devils Soccer Team Plays Host To Moline At Flinn Memorial Stadium
QHS Lady Blue Devils Soccer Team Plays Host To Moline At Flinn Memorial Stadium
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a cold and windy evening at Flinn Memorial Stadium for Quincy High fans sitting in the stands, but for the players on the turf, they didn’t seem to mind at all. The Lady Blue Devils were just excited to have a chance to finally play against a team with players in different colored jerseys after weeks of scrimmaging against teammates.

The “Blue and White” came out fast against Moline and secured a 2-0 lead at the halftime break in “The Gem City.” Quincy scored 2 more goals in the second half while MHS was unable to find the back of the net. When play came to a close, QHS walked away with a very impressive 4-0 win at home to open the season in style.

The reigning Western Big Six conference Champs from QHS will return to action Friday at 7:00 p.m. in tournament action on the turf at Flinn.

Looking ahead to next week, QHS is set to face the state champs from Quincy Notre Dame on Monday, March 27 at 6:00 p.m. at Flinn.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 21) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Play Host To Orchard Farms At Advance Physical Therapy Field

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Soccer Team Plays Host To Orchard Farms In The Gem City

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 21) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Play Host To The Chargers Of Illini West During 2023 IHSA Season Opener On The Baseball Diamond

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Illini West Chargers Visit "The Ferd" To Face The Raiders Of QND On The IHSA Diamond

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 21) QHS Lady Blue Devils Soccer Team Ready To Open 2023 IHSA Season Against Moline

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Lady Blue Devils Soccer Team Ready To Play Host To Moline On The Pitch

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 21) Liberty High Eagles Track & Field Team Preparing To Reach New Heights During The 2023 Spring Season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Liberty Eagles Preparing To Reach New Heights Within The IHSA Track & Field Arena This Spring

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 21) Quincy Blue Devils Softball Standout Jaylen Lubbert Signs With John Wood Community College

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy High's Jaylen Lubbert Signs With The John Wood Lady Blazers Softball Team

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 20) Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Play Host To William Penn In A Doubleheader On The Turf At QU Stadium

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Play Host To William Penn At QU Stadium

Sports

Culver-Stockton Wildcats welcome William Penn to QU stadium

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 20) Payson-Seymour Indians Play Host To The Eagles Of Liberty On The IHSA Baseball Diamond

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Payson-Seymour Indians Welcome The Eagles Of Liberty High To The IHSA Diamond

Sports

Liberty Eagles travel to Payson-Seymour to face the Indians

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 20) Quincy University Hawks Lacrosse Team Rolls To A Victory At Home Against Colorado State-Pueblo

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Lacrosse Team Rolls To A 13-8 Win At Home Against Colorado State-Pueblo