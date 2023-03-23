Biden to mark anniversary of Affordable Care Act

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT
WASHINGTON (CNN) - President Joe Biden on Thursday is set to mark the 13th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Biden will give remarks from the White House on the key accomplishments of the landmark bill.

He is expected to highlight how the law has resulted in quality health care for more than 40 million Americans and lowered costs for families.

Biden will also mention steps he has taken as president to boost the legislation, including capping out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors on Medicare.

The president is expected to slam House Republican proposals the White House dubbed a “five-alarm fire.”

Specifically, Biden will call out the House Freedom Caucus’ proposed budget, which he says will increase health care costs and push the biggest cut to Medicare in decades.

